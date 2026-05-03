Netanyahu warns Tehran of Israeli Air Force’s absolute reach

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning on Sunday, asserting that the Israeli Air Force now possesses the "full and absolute capability" to penetrate Iranian airspace and reach any target within the Islamic Republic. Emphasizing the reach of Israeli pilots, Netanyahu stated that they are capable of reaching any point in Iran. He further noted that Israeli forces remain on high alert, prepared to execute new offensive missions should the need arise, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

News.Az