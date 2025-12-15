Netflix stands firm on Warner Bros deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netflix confirmed it remains committed to acquiring assets from Warner Bros Discovery despite a hostile bid from Paramount Skydance, co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos said in a letter to employees.

The streaming giant emphasized its support for theatrical releases of Warner Bros movies, calling them an important part of the studio’s legacy. Netflix plans to prioritize theatrical distribution once the deal closes, marking a shift from its traditional streaming-focused model, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company described the deal as “solid,” confident it will benefit consumers and clear regulatory approval.

News.Az