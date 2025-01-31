Netflix unveils premiere date for Squid Game Season 3

A first-look still from "Squid Game" Season 3. Photo: Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that Squid Game Season 3 will premiere on June 27, 2025.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix released a new poster and images of the third and final season of its smash hit show, revealing "a tantalizing glimpse into the fate of the surviving players," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Picking up where Season 2 left off, Season 3 explores the choices Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will make amid "overwhelming despair." As the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) plots his next move, the surviving players find their decisions leading to increasingly dire consequences with each round of the deadly games, Netflix said. "This season promises to push the limits of suspense and drama, keeping viewers glued to the action."The newly revealed launch poster shows a pink guard dragging a bloodied contestant toward a coffin wrapped in a pink ribbon. "Gone is the rainbow-hued track of Season 2’s six-legged pentathlon; in its place, a vividly swirling flower-pattern floor ominously foreshadows the cutthroat finale to come," Netflix said. "The sinister silhouettes of Young-hee and her companion Cheol-su — first hinted in last season’s post-credit scene — suggest that even more brutal games lie ahead."Squid Game Season 2 is the third most-watched season on Netflix ever, with 68 million views upon its debut — breaking records for the most views in a premiere week — and ranking #1 in the Top 10 TV Series (Non-English) list across 92 countries.Squid Game Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger that sets up Season 3. Be sure to check out our Squid Game Season 2 review to find out what we think of the show. Fans are also waiting for official confirmation on the number of episodes in Season 3, after Season 2’s brisk seven episodes were all released on December 26, 2024.

