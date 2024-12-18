Netherlands fines Netflix for failing to properly inform customers about data use

Netherlands fines Netflix for failing to properly inform customers about data use

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) has fined Netflix 4.75 million euros ($4.98 million) for failing to properly inform customers about its use of personal data between 2018 and 2020.

The investigation, which started in 2019, showed that "Netflix did not inform customers clearly enough in its privacy statement about what exactly Netflix does with those data," the DPA said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Furthermore, customers did not receive sufficient information when they asked Netflix which data the company collects about them. These are violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)," the watchdog said.Netflix, which has since updated its privacy statement and improved its information provision, objected to the fine. The streaming giant did not respond to a request for comment.

News.Az