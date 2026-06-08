Netherlands pulls out of UK-led Ukrainian troop training program

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The Netherlands is withdrawing from Operation Interflex, the UK-led program training Ukrainian troops, as the initiative moves from basic training to specialized instruction.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Defence, June 2026 marks the fourth anniversary of Operation Interflex, the UK-led multinational training programme under which over 63,000 Ukrainian service members have been trained as infantry soldiers, commanders and instructors, News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

The fifth year of the programme will mark the beginning of a new phase focused on specialised training aimed at building long-term capabilities.

The new training framework will include helicopter instructor training, whose first graduates completed the course last month, as well as other areas such as medical and engineering training.

Last weekend, a ceremony was held in the UK to mark four years of international cooperation within the programme. Ukrainian representatives also attended the event. Delegates thanked all participating countries and presented awards to several service members for their contributions.

"For the Netherlands, this training rotation marks the conclusion of its contribution to Operation Interflex. The programme itself continues under UK leadership in a new phase, with the focus shifting from large-scale basic training to specialised instruction. International support for Ukraine therefore continues uninterrupted, but in a form that reflects the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ministry stated.

The Netherlands will continue contributing to the training of Ukrainian troops through other formats, including the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM).

In August 2025, it was announced that the UK would extend its programme for training Ukrainian troops until at least the end of 2026 to help Kyiv strengthen its military ahead of any potential peace agreement.

Training of Ukrainian service members in Europe is currently conducted mainly through two programmes: the UK-led Interflex initiative and the EU's EUMAM mission.

News.Az