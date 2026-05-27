Netherlands deploys minesweeper amid Hormuz contingency planning

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The Netherlands will send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean Sea as part ​of NATO operations to allow a possible ‌rapid deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, should a mission there be agreed once the Iran war ends, ​ministers said on Wednesday in a ​letter to parliament.

The minesweeper, departing this week, ⁠will be able to contribute to the ​NATO standing mine countermeasures group from mid-June, the ​letter from defence minister Dilan Yesligoz and foreign minister Tom Berendsen said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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They said preparations were under way for ​a possible Dutch role in ensuring safe ​shipping routes in the Gulf region.

NATO chief Mark Rutte ‌has ⁠said several countries are "pre-positioning" logistical and other support such as minehunters and minesweepers near the Gulf to be ready for any possible mission ​in the ​Strait of ⁠Hormuz, a crucial global waterway for oil and gas transport.

One option ​for the Dutch could be to ​deploy ⁠a combined team for search, diving and explosive ordnance disposal.

The letter also said the Netherlands ⁠was ​assessing whether it could contribute ​staff capacity to any international coalition involved in the mission.

News.Az