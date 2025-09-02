New 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The quake originated 34 kilometers (nearly 21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad, at 12:29GMT, at a depth of 10 km (nearly 6.2 miles).

The earthquake was also felt in northwestern Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department calculated the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.4 and located its epicentre in southeastern Afghanistan.

In comparison, Sunday’s earthquake was magnitude 6.0, and its epicentre was at a depth of about 8km (5 miles).

