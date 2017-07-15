New ambassador of Russia arrives in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Russian ambassador to Turkey, Alexei Yerkhov has arrived in Ankara to work.

He is to attend a special session of the parliament on the occasion of the anniversary of the attempted coup, the press attache of the Russian embassy in Turkey Alexander Leshukov said, according to RIA Novosti.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Yerkhov as Russia's ambassador to Turkey in June. Yerhov previously worked in the embassy in Egypt, and served as Russia's Consul General in Istanbul.

"New Russian ambassador Alexei Yekhov flew to Ankara today. At the airport, he was met by the director of the protocol department of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Shevki Mutevellioglu. Copies of credentials will be presented on Monday, " the source said.

He added that, despite the fact that credentials have not yet been presented, on Saturday, at a special invitation of Turkish Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Kahraman, in agreement with President Tayyip Erdogan, Yerkhov will attend a special session of parliament on the occasion of the anniversary of the attempted coup.

News.az

News.Az