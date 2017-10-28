New Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Giorgi Sharvashidze was appointed new Georgia's deputy foreign minister, he will head the economic diplomacy department.

Sharvashidze will take over the post from December 1, 2017, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

From 2006 to the present he worked in private companies as well as in different state departments and non-governmental organisations.

He holds Master’s degrees in international management from the ICN Business School in France and UNICATT in Italy. He also has a Business Administration Master’s degree from the East China University of Science and Technology. He also graduated from the faculty of international law and international relations at Tbilisi State University.

A new deputy foreign minister was appointed after the previous deputy minister Davit Jalagania became Georgia’s new ambassador to Switzerland.

