New humanitarian corridors open in Ukraine for civilian evacuation

On April 15, nine humanitarian corridors were opened in Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians, News.Az quoted the country’s deputy prime minister as saying.

In a video address, Iryna Vereshchuk said the evacuation of civilians will be carried out in Ukraine’s three regions.

“On April 15, it was agreed to provide humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in Donets, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az