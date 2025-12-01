New migration rules in Peru lead to clashes at Chile border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chile and Peru's foreign ministers held a virtual meeting on Monday to coordinate a response to the increase in irregular migration along their shared border, following Peru's interim president, José Jerí, ordering the militarization of the border crossings, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The situation has created a new border dispute between the two countries as more migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia and Haiti attempt to leave Chile through its northern frontier, becoming stranded in the border area because Peru no longer allows undocumented travelers to enter.

Chile's undersecretary of the interior, Víctor Ramos, told ADN radio that the meeting aims to strengthen border control and explore ways to redirect migrants, while downplaying the possibility of a crisis between the two countries.

"There is no crisis at our borders. There is border control, there is a reduction in irregular migration and we have a specific problem in the area between the Santa Rosa and Chacalluta complexes, where people remain because they cannot cross into Peru," Ramos said.

News.Az