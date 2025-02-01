News.az
Tag:
Clashes
New clashes between Syrian forces and Kurds erupt in Aleppo
06 Jan 2026-22:15
New migration rules in Peru lead to clashes at Chile border
02 Dec 2025-02:00
Pakistani, Afghan officials meet in Istanbul to finalize truce after deadly clashes
25 Oct 2025-15:35
Political tensions peak in Georgia as opposition confronts the ruling elite
05 Oct 2025-08:42
Protests in Tbilisi end in clashes -
PHOTO / VIDEO
04 Oct 2025-21:00
Amid clashes and political deadlock, Thailand elects new PM
05 Sep 2025-18:47
Bangladesh prepares for more unrest after four killed in rally clashes
19 Jul 2025-15:45
Tribal forces gather in Suwayda as clashes reignite following Damascus withdrawal
18 Jul 2025-23:35
Four killed in Bangladesh following clashes in Hasina's hometown
16 Jul 2025-23:44
Spain arrests 10 after clashes between far-right groups and migrants
15 Jul 2025-02:00
