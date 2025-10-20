New polio case recorded in southern Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local authorities in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province have confirmed a new polio case, provincial government spokesman Samiullah Akrama said on Monday.

The patient, an eight-month-old girl, has been infected with the virus and is unable to move her arms, legs, and neck, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This brings the total number of polio cases reported in Afghanistan this year to at least nine, as the government continues efforts to eliminate the disease among children in the post-war nation.

Afghanistan, along with Pakistan, remains one of the few countries worldwide yet to eradicate the wild poliovirus.

