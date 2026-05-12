Kuwait summons Iranian envoy over alleged IRGC ties

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The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it handed a “protest note” to Iran’s envoy, Mohammad Tutunji, following the alleged “infiltration” of armed IRGC members into Kuwait.

Kuwait’s deputy foreign affairs minister, Hamad Suleiman al-Mashaan, reiterated the country’s “strong condemnation of this hostile act” and demanded that Iran “immediately and unconditionally cease such actions”, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing AL Jazeera.

Al-Mashaan described the incident as a “blatant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty”, as well as a violation of international law and the UN Charter, and stressed that Kuwait has the right to self-defence.

As we reported earlier, Kuwait said four alleged members of Iran’s IRGC attempted to enter the country by sea to launch what it described as “hostile” activities.

The alleged “infiltrators” clashed with Kuwaiti armed forces and wounded one of their members, while two escaped, the Interior Ministry said.

News.Az