Pakistan records two new polio cases

Pakistan has reported two additional cases of poliovirus in the southern province of Sindh, bringing the nationwide total to 29 this year, health officials announced on Monday.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad said the latest cases were detected in Badin and Thatta districts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

So far in 2025, 18 cases have been reported in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, nine in southern Sindh, and one each in eastern Punjab and northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, according to official figures.

Authorities said a sub-national vaccination campaign was conducted earlier this month across 88 districts, including Badin and Thatta, reaching nearly 21 million children under five.

The next nationwide campaign will run from Oct. 13 to 19, aiming to immunize about 45.4 million children. More than 400,000 health workers will administer oral polio vaccine and vitamin A supplements during the drive, officials added.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where poliovirus remains endemic.

