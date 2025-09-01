New swine fever outbreak hits Latvian farm

+ ↺ − 16 px

African swine fever (ASF) has been detected at a large pig farm in Laubere Parish, central Latvia, the country’s veterinary authority announced on Monday.

To contain the outbreak, more than 23,300 pigs at the Baltic Pork farm will be culled. A quarantine zone has been established, restricting the movement of pigs and pig products, and nearby farms are undergoing health and biosafety checks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Baltic Pork representative Daiga Lubka said it is too early to estimate the overall impact and losses.

This is the eighth ASF outbreak among domestic pigs in Latvia this year. The disease, first detected in the country in 2014, mainly spreads among wild boars.

News.Az