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Swine Fever
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Hungary has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in domestic pig herds, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) announced Thursday.04 Jun 2026-15:26
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South Korea has confirmed three additional cases of African swine fever (ASF) at pig farms located in central and southern regions of the country, quarantine authorities said Friday, bringing the total number of infections reported this year to 14.13 Feb 2026-14:30
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South Korea on Saturday confirmed its first case of African swine fever (ASF) in nearly two months, leading authorities to cull thousands of pigs and impose movement restrictions to stop the virus from spreading.17 Jan 2026-09:02
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Spain has reported its first African swine fever cases in more than three decades after two wild boar discovered dead near Barcelona tested positive for the virus, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.28 Nov 2025-14:28
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South Korea’s quarantine authorities issued a nationwide alert on Tuesday, calling for enhanced measures against African swine fever (ASF) following the country’s sixth confirmed case this year.25 Nov 2025-11:03
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Taiwan has reported its first cases of African swine fever, prompting authorities to cull nearly 200 pigs and impose strict control measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, officials said Thursday.23 Oct 2025-10:18
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African swine fever (ASF) has been detected at a large pig farm in Laubere Parish, central Latvia, the country’s veterinary authority announced on Monday.01 Sep 2025-19:49
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