New use of cluster bombs poses risk to global ban, report warns

A new report published on Monday highlights that cluster bomblets continue to cause thousands of civilian casualties, primarily among children, and warns that their renewed use is jeopardizing global efforts to achieve a universal ban on these largely prohibited weapons, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Civilians accounted for 93 per cent of the global casualties from cluster munitions in 2023, according to the 100-page Cluster Munition Monitor 2024, produced by the Cluster Munition Coalition, an international civil society group working in over 100 countries.“Actions by countries that have not banned cluster munitions are putting civilians at risk and threatening the integrity and universality of the international treaty prohibiting these abhorrent weapons,” said Tamar Gabelnick, director of the Cluster Munition Coalition, which will present the report to the 12th Meeting of States parties to the Convention on Cluster MunitionsOpens in new window at the UN in Geneva on 10 to 13 September.Indeed, children made up nearly half of all people killed and injured by cluster munition remnants in 2023, and attacks also had direct and devastating impacts on civilian objects, including schools and hospitals, according to the report.“It is imperative that all countries join the Convention on Cluster Munitions and help fulfil its goal of putting an end to suffering and casualties caused by cluster munitions,” Mr. Gabelnick said.A total of 112 States have joined the ban, including South Sudan, the last country to accede to the convention, which prohibits cluster munitions and requires destruction of stockpiles and clearance of areas contaminated by cluster munition remnants - as well as the provision of risk education and assistance to victims.While there have been no reports or allegations of new use of cluster munitions by any State party since the convention was adopted in May 2008, the weapons were deployed in Ukraine by both Russian and Ukrainian forces in 2023 and through the time of publication of the latest monitoring report.The number of manufacturers has increased to 17 from 16 since 2023, with Myanmar now producing cluster munitions alongside the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Republic of Korea, Brazil, China, Egypt, Greece, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Türkiye and the US, none of whom are party to the global treaty.New use of these weapons was also recorded in Myanmar and Syria during the reporting period, according to the report, which provides an overview of the implementation of and adherence to the convention.Like landmines, cluster munitions leave behind a deadly legacy felt long after battles end. Many of these submunitions fail to explode on initial impact, leaving remnants that indiscriminately injure and kill for years until they are cleared and destroyed.According to Cluster Munition Monitor 2024, a total of 28 countries and other areas are contaminated or suspected to be contaminated by cluster munition remnants, including 10 States parties to the convention.Contamination from cluster munition remnants makes it perilous and difficult to access agricultural land, further endangering lives and livelihoods in affected areas.This was particularly notable in Ukraine, where there is indication that more agricultural land is contaminated by cluster munition remnants than by anti-personnel and anti-vehicle landmines combined.In war-torn Gaza, which has been bombarded daily by Israeli forces for almost one year, clearing unexploded ordnance would take years and cost millions of dollars to make the land safe, experts toldOpens in new window UN News earlier this year.Cluster munitions cause severe blast, burn and fragmentation injuries that result in life-long medical and rehabilitation needs for most survivors.While some progress has been made in victim assistance, the report stated that significant challenges persist, particularly in countries like Afghanistan and Lebanon, where healthcare systems are strained.The new report also found that Ukraine recorded the highest number of annual cluster munition casualties in the world for the second consecutive year, though the actual number of casualties is thought to be significantly higher than the number recorded.Cluster munitions have killed and injured over one thousand people in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.The report flagged a decrease in the area cleared of cluster munition remnants in 2023 compared to the previous year.It further highlighted the need for sustained funding and support to ensure that contaminated States parties can meet their clearance obligations.“States that have joined the convention face ongoing challenges in clearing land contaminated by cluster munition remnants due to limited funding and capacities and difficulties in accessing contaminated areas because of security issues or challenging terrain,” said Katrin Atkins, editor for contamination, clearance and risk education reporting in the Cluster Munition Monitor.Major milestoneIn August 2023, Bosnia and Herzegovina became the ninth State party to complete clearance of cluster munition contaminated areas, in accordance with the obligations set by the Convention on Cluster Munitions.The convention reached a major milestone last December when Peru completed the destruction of its stockpiled cluster munitions, becoming the last State party to complete this obligation.That means States parties have now collectively destroyed 100 per cent of their declared cluster munition stocks, destroying 1.49 million cluster munitions and 179 million submunitions.However, alarming developments are unfolding, Ms. Atkins explained.“In many affected States parties, more contaminated areas are discovered even as the known ones are cleared,” she said.In addition, Lithuania enacted a law in July 2024 approving its withdrawal from the Convention on Cluster Munitions.The withdrawal will take effect six months after Lithuania fulfils the steps for withdrawal required by the convention unless the country retracts this measure or is engaged in armed conflict.

News.Az