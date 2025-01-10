New York judge sentences Trump in hush money case without punishment

Juan Merchan, a New York judge overseeing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case, on Friday granted Trump unconditional discharge in delivering a sentence for the case, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Trump would face no fine or probation supervision, according to the sentencing.Trump's attempt to halt the sentencing was denied at the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday.

News.Az