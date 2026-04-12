USA: Gunmen fire shots behind counter in Route 22 restaurant attack - VIDEO
Christopher Sadowski for NY Post
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, New Jersey, on Saturday night.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 8:45 p.m. at the restaurant on Route 22 near Gelb Avenue, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.
A family member of another employee said there was some sort of altercation and that employees were injured in the violence.
Police have not confirmed any details regarding the incident at this time.
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There was a large police presence at the scene late Saturday. Officers and employees could be seen inside the restaurant, and additional officers could be seen canvassing the parking lot.
The investigation is ongoing.
By Leyla Şirinova