NFL: Ravens edge Bengals 35-34 in thrilling week 10 divisional showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a dramatic 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to open Week 10 on Thursday night.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for four touchdowns in the victory. His last pass of the night was a five-yard pitch to Reshod Bateman for the go-ahead score with one minute and 49 seconds remaining, News.Az reports, citing US media. Joe Burrow led the Bengals down the field for a touchdown in the final minute, but he couldn’t complete a go-ahead pass on a two-point conversion attempt. Ja’Marr Chase was sensational in defeat, catching 11 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.This was the second high scoring duel between the teams, as Baltimore won a 41-38 game in overtime in Cincinnati in Week 5.The first half of Thursday’s game was relatively quiet, as the teams combined for only 21 points. The Bengals opened the game with a touchdown, but their next possession ended on downs. The Ravens eventually tied the game early in the second quarter, and the teams then traded punts for four possessions before Cincinnati added another touchdown on its last drive of the half.The Bengals added to their lead to take a 21-7 advantage after their first possession of the third quarter. But a fumble on their next drive gave life to the Ravens, who then began a streak of touchdowns on four straight possessions.Baltimore went ahead 28-21 before Burrow found Chase for a 70-yard bomb to tie the game again. That led to Bateman’s go-ahead reception before Cincinnati tried to go for two with only 38 seconds left after another Chase score.Jackson finished the game with 290 yards passing and another 33 rushing. The Ravens improved to 7-3 with the win, sweeping their two games against the Bengals.Burrow completed 34 of 56 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Cincinnati fell to 4-6.

News.Az