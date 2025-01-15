NHL star Evgeni Malkin's home burglarized, Stanley Cup rings missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin's home was burglarized over the weekend, and his three Stanley Cup championship rings are missing.

The Penguins say they're working with local police as well as team security officials and that Malkin has requested his privacy during what is being called an ongoing investigation by the team, News.Az reports, citing CBS News. Sources tell KDKA-TV that Malkin's three Stanley Cup championship rings he won were stolen from his Sewickley Heights home during the break-in. He won the championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017 with the Penguins.The alarm system and cameras at the home happened to be down at the time of the break-in and his safe had been kept open, sources say.The call to 911 about the break-in came a few hours after the Penguins' game against the Ottawa Senators that was played at 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to sources.A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Police Department says their agency is looking into a burglary in the Sewickley Heights area. The spokesperson says investigators are looking to speak to anyone who might have any information about the incident.The Penguins say they "will have no further comment on the matter."Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both had their homes broken into last year. A police report said $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce's home, according to TMZ.Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home was targeted during a game he was playing in. A bedroom window at the home was shattered and a room inside was ransacked.Dallas Mavericks star player Luka Doncic and other NBA players including Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis were all targeted during incidents, as well.Malkin also isn't the first NHL player to have his home targeted in the last year as Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had his home targeted.The FBI has recently sent a bulletin to all the professional sports leagues about organized and sophisticated burglaries that have been targeting athletes.Investigators have said it appears the thieves are targeting superstar players.

News.Az