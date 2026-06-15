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Tunisia reportedly sack head coach after World Cup opening match defeat

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Tunisia reportedly sack head coach after World Cup opening match defeat
Source: Getty Images

Tunisia have sacked head coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one game at the FIFA World Cup 2026, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

The 54-year-old’s future was cast into doubt following a disastrous opening match defeat against Sweden in Monterrey.

Lamouchi watched on as his side were heavily beaten 5-1 by the Scandinavian team, who delivered a dominant performance to begin their campaign.

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Reports now claim that Tunisian football officials have acted immediately by ending his tenure, parting ways with the former midfielder.

The decision comes after what has been described as a nightmare start to the tournament for Tunisia, with supporters reportedly left furious by the team’s display.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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