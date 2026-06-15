Tunisia reportedly sack head coach after World Cup opening match defeat

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Tunisia have sacked head coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one game at the FIFA World Cup 2026, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

The 54-year-old’s future was cast into doubt following a disastrous opening match defeat against Sweden in Monterrey.

Lamouchi watched on as his side were heavily beaten 5-1 by the Scandinavian team, who delivered a dominant performance to begin their campaign.

Reports now claim that Tunisian football officials have acted immediately by ending his tenure, parting ways with the former midfielder.

The decision comes after what has been described as a nightmare start to the tournament for Tunisia, with supporters reportedly left furious by the team’s display.

News.Az