Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban eye return to Australia from US after challenging year

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban are reportedly considering moving back to Australia from the United States after a tough year.

The actress, 57, recently suffered a personal tragedy after the death of her beloved mother Janelle in September, which saw her return to Sydney for the funeral, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Amid the very difficult time, Nicole had a very busy schedule jetting around America promoting her latest movies and filming yet another project.Her loved ones are said to be worried about Nicole suffering from a 'burnout' and the Big Little Lies star and Keith are now reportedly considering returning to Australia.'Nicole and Keith have had their worst year ever, they've barely spent any time together and she's been on her own throughout some of her most distressing times,' a source told Woman's Day.'The big worry on everyone's minds is, how much more of this can she take?'Country singer Keith, 57, is said to be considering stepping back from touring to support Nicole after his 10-date Las Vegas residency comes to an end in February.Nicole recently united in grief with her family - including her younger sister Antonia - back in Sydney as they all attended her mother Janelle's funeral.Janelle died at the age of 84 last month - just hours before Nicole was awarded the Best Actress gong for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.Nicole was supported by Keith and their two daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, before they all flew back to Los Angeles together.Nicole and Keith own a sprawling 20-room Nashville mansion, which cost them $4.89million, as well as a $6.77million home in Beverly Hills and $13.53million designer duplex in Chelsea, New York.They also still own properties Down Under, including a $6.5million farmhouse in the Southern Highlands and two penthouses in Milson's Point in Sydney, which they lease out.Nicole is currently in the US filming an upcoming six-part crime series Scarpetta, and has been spotted at an array of red carpets promoting her latest release, Babygirl.However, her busy schedule is said to have sparked concern she could suffer a 'burnout' from overloading herself with the releases and their full-on press tours.A source recently claimed that people are particularly concerned for Nicole as she is currently also dealing with her grief following Janelle's death.

