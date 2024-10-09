Nigeria receives 600,000 cholera vaccine doses to combat outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria received 600,000 additional doses of the cholera vaccine on Tuesday to help control an outbreak in northeastern Borno State, which has been exacerbated by devastating floods.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria Rownak Khan said the vaccine and other medical items were part of a global response to halt the spread of cholera, a waterborne disease which hit the state weeks after massive flooding damaged sanitary facilities and water supply, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. "This oral cholera vaccine was a joint effort between the government and the partners. UNICEF is one of the partners. We also have other partners who also put a lot of effort to bring the cholera vaccine to Nigeria," Khan told Anadolu in the state capital Maiduguri after handing over the items to the government.The donation also included acute water diarrhea kits and hospital beds worth $69,000, she added.Last month, UNICEF delivered the first 300,000 doses of cholera vaccine to the state, starting massive vaccination in the area.Abubakar Hassan, special adviser to the Borno State governor on Health, said the state is yet to record any cholera-related deaths days after the outbreak of the disease was reported.Authorities said 451 suspected cases of cholera were recorded in Borno on Oct. 4, with 128 cases testing positive after a rapid diagnostic process.

