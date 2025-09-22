Mass shooting in Indianapolis leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday in northwest Indianapolis, police said.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center on Shore Terrace, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found five victims with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while three were taken to local hospitals. Two additional victims sought medical help on their own, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have not released the names of the deceased pending notification of their families. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and are offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to a felony arrest.

Police said the shooting followed an earlier disturbance at the same location, but details remain under investigation.

The mass shooting occurred just hours after another incident in northwest Indianapolis, in which two police officers came under fire while responding to a report of an armed man threatening employees at a McDonald’s. The suspect was apprehended nearby after a struggle.

Police Chief Chris Berry said: “We understand how nights like this can shake our sense of safety, but the IMPD remains fully engaged and continues to do our part to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Authorities continue to investigate the motive and circumstances of the shooting.

News.Az