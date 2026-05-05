Nigeria targets zero gas flaring to boost energy transition

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The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to ending gas flaring as a key part of its National Gas Expansion Programme and broader energy transition goals.

By eliminating the wasteful practice of flaring, the country aims to reduce environmental pollution while harnessing natural gas resources to drive industrial growth and improve domestic energy security, News.Az reports, citing Gazettengr.

Efforts are being focused on implementing policies that encourage the commercialization of flared gas, turning waste into a valuable energy source for electricity and industrial use. This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions and highlights the importance of natural gas as a transition fuel.

News.Az