Nigerian footballer Lawal dies in road accident in Uganda

Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal, who plies his trade with Uganda Premier League side Vipers Sports Club, died in a traffic accident in Uganda on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The 29-year-old Lawal was reportedly heading to the club's training ground at St. Mary's Stadium in Entebbe, Central Region of Uganda, but got involved in an accident on Entebbe Road that claimed his life.

Abdul Wasike, the Vipers SC head of communications confirmed to Xinhua about the sad news on Monday. "It is a sad day as we communicate the death of our player Lawal. We are still trying to gather more information about the accident," said Wasike.

The Nigerian forward, who played a pivotal part for SC Vipers, joined the club in 2022 from Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali.

He previously played in the Nigerian Premier League with Kano Pillars FC, Wikki Tourists FC and FC Nasarawa.

