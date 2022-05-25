Nike will not renew and make new agreements with Russian partners — company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nike confirmed that it will not renew or enter into new agreements with Russian partner, the US-based footwear and apparel producer said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Due to operational challenges in Russia, Nike has made the decision not to renew or enter into any new business commitments, including with our franchisee Up&Run. Our business remains on pause, and we are providing pay continuity to our employees," the company said.

Nike said in March that it could not guarantee deliveries to Russian buyers and the purchase of goods on its website and in the Nike app became temporarily unavailable in the region.

News.Az