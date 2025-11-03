Nine injured in shooting at Ohio Airbnb party, police say

Bath Township, Ohio, Police Chief Vito Sinopoli (left) briefs reporters at a news conference, November 2, 2025, on a shooting at an Airbnb rental property in which nine people were injured. WEWS-TV

Nine people — including several juveniles — were injured when gunfire erupted at an Airbnb house party near Akron, Ohio, authorities said.

The shooting happened late Sunday in Bath Township, where police say an unauthorized party was held at a short-term rental property. No fatalities were reported, and police have not yet announced any arrests, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said investigators believe the gathering violated Airbnb rules, calling the violence “a senseless act.”

Airbnb said the booking violator’s account has been permanently removed, adding in a statement:

“Unauthorized and disruptive gatherings are strictly prohibited… Our thoughts are with the injured victims.”

The company says it is working with law enforcement and will assist the investigation.

The incident comes just days after Airbnb rolled out new AI-powered anti-party technology across the U.S. and Canada ahead of Halloween. The system flags risky bookings based on:

- Reservation length

- Guest-to-listing distance

- Property type

- Last-minute booking behavior

Airbnb says similar systems blocked 38,000 U.S. bookings last Halloween, part of a broader global party ban introduced in 2022 after previous shootings at rentals.

This marks the second shooting at an Airbnb property in Bath Township since 2017, according to police.

