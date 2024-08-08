No abnormal situations at Japanese NPPs after earthquake — operators

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Japan near near Kyushu Island has not caused any emergency situations at local nuclear facilities, operators said, News.az reports.

According to Shikoku Electric Power, there are no signs of damage or other anomalies at the Ikata Nuclear Power Plant, which is now shut down for routine safety checks. Similar information is being provided by the operator, Kyushu Electric Power, regarding the operating Sendai Nuclear Power Plant.The magnitude of the strong earthquake in southwestern Japan was 7.1. The epicenter was near Miyazaki Prefecture on Kyushu Island. The source was located 30 kilometers below the ocean floor.According to seismologists, waves reached 80 centimeters in the area of Kagoshima, Kochi, Miyazaki, Oita and Ehime prefectures.

