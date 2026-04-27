Crew member dies during stage setup for Shakira’s free concert in Brazil - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A crew member has died following a tragic accident during the installation of a stage for Shakira’s upcoming free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The technician, whose identity has not been officially released, was reportedly working on the massive structure when a piece of equipment fell, leading to fatal injuries, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Local emergency services responded to the scene, but the worker was pronounced dead shortly after.

Shakira expressed her profound heartbreak over the incident, stating that she is "deeply saddened" by the loss of a valued team member who was helping bring the event to life. The concert, which was expected to draw hundreds of thousands of fans to Copacabana Beach, is part of a special cultural celebration. Authorities have launched an investigation into the safety protocols at the site, and it remains unclear if the tragedy will lead to a postponement or cancellation of the performance.

News.Az