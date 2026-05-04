‘No US Navy ships have been struck’: CENTCOM

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No US Navy ships have been struck, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday, News.Az reports.

“US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports,” it said on X.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles.



✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

The statement contradicts earlier claims by Iran’s Fars News Agency saying two missiles hit a US Navy vessel near Jask after it ignored warnings from the IRGC to halt.

News.Az