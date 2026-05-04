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‘No US Navy ships have been struck’: CENTCOM

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‘No US Navy ships have been struck’: CENTCOM
Source: Getty Images

No US Navy ships have been struck, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday, News.Az reports.

“US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports,” it said on X.

The statement contradicts earlier claims by Iran’s Fars News Agency saying two missiles hit a US Navy vessel near Jask after it ignored warnings from the IRGC to halt.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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