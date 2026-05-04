Report claims US naval vessel hit by missiles near Strait of Hormuz

Report claims US naval vessel hit by missiles near Strait of Hormuz

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Local media in Iran have reported that a US Navy vessel was struck by two missiles near the Strait of Hormuz after allegedly ignoring warnings from Iranian forces.

According to Fars News Agency, citing local sources in southern Iran, the incident occurred on Monday near the port of Jask as the vessel was attempting to transit the strategic waterway, News.Az reports.

The report claims the vessel had “violated navigation and shipping security” and proceeded despite warnings issued by Iran’s naval forces.

It says the US vessel was subsequently targeted in a missile strike and was unable to continue its course.

According to the same sources, the vessel was forced to turn back and withdraw from the area following the incident.

Iran has repeatedly stated that any transit through the Strait of Hormuz requires coordination with its authorities, warning that failure to comply would prompt a decisive response from its armed forces.

There has been no immediate confirmation from US officials, and no details have been released regarding potential damage or casualties.

News.Az