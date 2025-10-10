Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado from Venezuela, News.Az reports, citing nobelprize.org.

✌#DonaldTrump did not receive the #NobelPeacePrize.



The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. pic.twitter.com/H8ZkYU9yge — News.Az (@news_az) October 10, 2025

She received the award for her tireless efforts to promote the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and her struggle for a fair and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize was announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo organization — a movement founded by survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha. The movement was recognized for its efforts to promote a world free of nuclear weapons and for bearing witness to the importance of ensuring that nuclear arms are never used again.

News.Az