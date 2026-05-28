Putin says Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s top trading partners

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During expanded talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that Russia continues to be one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners.

President Putin noted that the program of his visit is extensive and substantive, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

He said a comprehensive package of agreements has been prepared, covering intergovernmental, interagency, and commercial cooperation in areas ranging from economy and energy to cultural and humanitarian projects.

He expressed confidence that all of this will form the basis for further strengthening cooperation between the two states.

Vladimir Putin highlighted that Russia ranks among Kazakhstan’s top trading partners.

He pointed to the steady growth in trade turnover in 2025, noting that this was discussed earlier during the restricted-attendance talks.

He emphasized that seven joint investment projects are currently being implemented, which he described as “only the beginning.”

As stated previously, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin – will sign a joint statement on seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness of the two countries.

As it was reported, on May 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

During the talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss the state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh capital will host the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Earlier, Tokayev highlighted the importance of the state visit of the Russian President to Astana for reinforcing strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin agreed on such evaluation of the upcoming talks in Kazakhstan and pointed out consistent character of bilateral cooperation in all strategically important sectors.

News.Az