Vietnam, Thailand commit to deepening relations on To Lam’s first visit

Vietnam, Thailand commit to deepening relations on To Lam’s first visit

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During To Lam’s first visit to Thailand as Vietnam’s top leader, Vietnam and Thailand agreed to strengthen their security and defence cooperation, along with collaboration in technology transfer and green energy initiatives.

Lam, head of the country’s ruling Communist Party, also stressed closer political ties among the Southeast Asian nations, a region often buffeted by the security and economic competition between the US and China, News.Az reports, citing The Edge Singapore.

“Both sides agreed to continue to deepen political trust, considering this as the foundation for a long-term close relationship between the two countries,” Lam said, speaking alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Thailand is Lam’s first stop on a Southeast Asian tour. He’s scheduled to give the keynote address Friday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a major regional defence forum, and meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during a two-day state visit starting Sunday.

Lam’s Thailand visit also focused on cooperation in trade and aviation.

Thailand is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, while major Thai companies such as Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl have invested heavily in Vietnam.

News.Az