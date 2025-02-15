Yandex metrika counter

Nobody could impose their model on Europe, says French FM

Reuters

Nobody could impose their model on Europe, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on social media X on Saturday, in response to U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments over Europe's electoral and immigration policies a day earlier, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"No one is required to adopt our model, but no one can impose theirs on us," said Barrot.

"When one is self-confident, one doesn't feel threatened by criticism," he added. 


