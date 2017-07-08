Non-oil exports increased 22 per cent in Azerbaijan in five months

Non-oil exports grew 22 per cent in Azerbaijan in the first five months of 2017.

The statement came from deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev. He spoke to "Exporters Club: Meeting with the trade representatives of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates, China and the Russian Federation" event.

