Non-oil exports increased 22 per cent in Azerbaijan in five months
- 08 Jul 2017 07:19
Non-oil exports grew 22 per cent in Azerbaijan in the first five months of 2017.
The statement came from deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev. He spoke to "Exporters Club: Meeting with the trade representatives of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates, China and the Russian Federation" event.
