North Korea confirms test of intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea confirmed the test of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-17, News.Az reports citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The new strategic weapon of the DPRK would make the whole world clearly aware of the power of our strategic armed forces once again," North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said, cited by KCNA.

South Korea's military said on Thursday that they detected the launch from the Sunan airfield in Pyongyang and "the missile flew some 1,080 kilometers at a top altitude of over 6,200 km," Yonhap news agency reported.

