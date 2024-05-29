North Korea drops balloons carrying propaganda leaflets, rubbish in the South

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has dropped at least 150 balloons carrying propaganda leaflets and rubbish in the South, prompting authorities to warn its residents to stay indoors, News.Az reports citing BBC.

South Korea's military also cautioned the public on Wednesday against touching the white balloons and the plastic bags attached to them because they contain "filthy waste and trash".The balloons have been found in eight of nine provinces in South Korea and are now being analysed by relevant authorities.North and South Korea have both used balloons in their propaganda campaigns since the Korean War in the 1950s.The recent incident comes days after North Korea said it would retaliate against the "frequent scattering of leaflets and other rubbish" in border areas by activists in the South."Mounds of wastepaper and filth will soon be scattered over the border areas and the interior of the ROK and it will directly experience how much effort is required to remove them," said North Korea's vice-minister of defence Kim Kang Il said in a statement to state media on Sunday.Republic of Korea or ROK is the official name of South Korea while the North is called DPRK or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Late on Tuesday, residents living north of the South's capital Seoul and in the border region received text messages from their provincial authorities asking them to "refrain from outdoor activities".They were also asked to file a report at the nearest military base or police station if they spot an "unidentified object".

