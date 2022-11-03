Yandex metrika counter

North Korea fires suspected ICBM, warns U.S. against 'dangerous' choices

North Korea fired multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), prompting the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang, News.az reports citing Reuters.

An initial Japanese government warning that an apparent ICBM had flown over the country triggered alarms for some residents to seek shelter. Tokyo later said the warning about the missile flying over Japan was incorrect.


News.Az 

