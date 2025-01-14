North Korea launches missile towards Sea of Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea launched an "unidentified missile" towards the Sea of Japan, says Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, News.az reports citing Yonhap.



The missile might be a ballistic one.North Korea launched its first missile this year on January 6. Back then, it launched its news hypersonic ballistic missile.Commenting on the successful launch, North Korean Kim Jong Un said back then that the new hypersonic missile was developed in self-defense. On January 9, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that joint military exercises of the Unites States, Japan and South Korea near North Korean border are a deliberate violation of international law.

News.Az