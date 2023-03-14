North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, known as the Sea of Japan, on Tuesday, according to a report citing the South Korean military.

The move came a day after South Korea and the US began "a regular military exercise," Yonhap News Agency reported.

The agency reported that the launch came after the North fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine Sunday and conducted a "fire assault drill" three days earlier.

Seoul and Washington began the Freedom Shield exercises which are scheduled to run for at least 10 days from Monday.

"The military have ramped up surveillance and vigilance in case of additional launches; full combat alert being maintained in cooperation with the US," the JCS said.

News.Az