North Korea's ballistic missile launch sparks condemnation

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday under the direction of leader Kim Jong Un, with state media KCNA reporting that its flight records surpassed those of previous tests.

The agency reported that Kim was present at the site."The test-fire is an appropriate military action that fully meets the purpose of informing the rivals... of our counteraction will," Kim said at the launch, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korea's military intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test. The intelligence said the North was close to testing a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.The European Union and the UN wasted no time condemning the launch, with EU top diplomat Josep Borrell saying it showed North Korea's intent to develop the means to deliver weapons of mass destruction.EU member Germany called the launch "illegal."UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a statement saying he: "strongly condemns the launch today of a long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The DPRK's continued launches of missiles using ballistic missile technology are clear violations of relevant Security Council resolutions."Reuters news agency on Thursday reported a likely meeting of the Security Council on Monday to discuss the matter, saying it was requested by France, Japan, Malta, Slovenia, South Korea, the UK and the US.North Korea has been under UNSC sanctions since 2006.

News.Az