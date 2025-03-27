North Korea sent 3,000 more soldiers to Russia this year, Seoul claims

North Korea appears to have additionally dispatched at least 3,000 soldiers to Russia in January and February in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine, South Korea's military said Thursday.

The assessment came amid concerns that North Korea and Russia's deepening military alignment could lead to Moscow transferring advanced arms technologies to Pyongyang in return for the troop deployment, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

"Of the some 11,000 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia, 4,000 casualties have occurred, and it appears that some 3,000 or more have been additionally dispatched in January and February," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

In addition to the troop deployment, the JCS said the North continues to supply missiles, ammunition and artillery equipment to Russia, including "a considerable amount of short-range ballistic missiles and around 220 pieces of 170 millimeter self-propelled howitzers and 240 mm rocket launchers."

