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Troops Deployment
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The first European troops have already arrived in Greenland to help boost the Arctic island’s security after talks between representatives of Denmark, Greenland and the United States.15 Jan 2026-13:58
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The state of Illinois and the city of Chicago are suing the Trump administration to prevent the deployment of National Guard troops, citing objections from Governor JB Pritzker.06 Oct 2025-22:03
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Syria’s Interior Ministry has announced that security forces are preparing to redeploy in the Suwayda province to restore order following renewed clashes between Druze and Bedouin tribes.18 Jul 2025-12:00
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North Korea appears to have additionally dispatched at least 3,000 soldiers to Russia in January and February in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine, South Korea's military said Thursday.27 Mar 2025-09:45
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Iraq has deployed armored military units along its border with Syria and Jordan in response to escalating violence in neighboring Syria, according to a security source.02 Dec 2024-14:58
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European countries have resumed discussions about the potential deployment of troops or private military contractors to Ukraine, according to unnamed sources.25 Nov 2024-13:16
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Mozambique has deployed soldiers and police forces across the capital, Maputo, in anticipation of planned protests against the election results.07 Nov 2024-14:55
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North Korea has sent 1,500 more soldiers to Russia, according to Seoul's spy agency, with expectations that a total of 10,000 troops will be deployed by December.23 Oct 2024-14:50
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Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Bejda announced his country’s plan to increase the deployment of troops on its border with Russia and Belarus to 17,000.10 Jul 2024-16:36
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