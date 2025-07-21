Northern California faces coastal flood risks amid weather alert

+ ↺ − 16 px

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Northern California, with the National Weather Service (NWS) San Francisco announcing the alert at 2:06 a.m. on Monday.

The advisory, which is valid from 7 p.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday, affects the North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, and San Francisco County, News.Az reports, citing US media.

"Minor coastal flooding expected," says the NWS. "Up to one foot inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. At the San Francisco tidal gauge high tide is expected to be 1.04 feet above normal (6.88 ft MLLW) at 9:02 p.m. Monday. High tide timing varies up to 2 hours earlier or later along the coast and throughout the Bay."

"Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected," adds the NWS. "If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property."

This advisory is in effect until Tuesday at midnight.

