Norway affirms support for NATO’s 5% defense spending target

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on Friday that Norway will support NATO’s goal of allocating 5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense spending.

“Norway will support NATO's goal of spending 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense,” Store said during a news conference, according to public broadcaster NRK, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He explained that the target would be divided into two parts – 3.5% allocated to defense and equipment, and 1.5% from the civilian sector to support defense capabilities.

“This could, for example, include expenses for operations and investments in infrastructure, civil preparedness, energy and supply security, boosting capacity in the defense industry, and measures to protect us against hybrid and cyber threats,” he said.

Reiterating the need for Europe to take “greater responsibility” for its own security, Store said Norway would do its part.

Ahead of the Hague Summit on June 24–25, NATO members are discussing the proposed 5% spending goal.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently said he will propose the 5% target at the summit to bolster allied deterrence amid growing global threats.

Rutte said the proposed target would include 3.5% for core defense spending and 1.5% for defense-related investments such as infrastructure and industrial capacity.

However, some countries, many of which have not yet met the 2% target, have expressed skepticism toward the idea.

This week, Spanish media reported that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent a letter to Rutte saying Madrid would not commit to 5%, calling the target “unreasonable” and “counterproductive” for Spain.

On Thursday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump wants to “see all EU countries pay their fair share and meet that 5% threshold … including Spain.”

