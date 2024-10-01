Norway considers erecting fence along border with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway is contemplating the construction of a fence along part or all of its 198-kilometer (123-mile) border with Russia, according to a government minister.

The announcement comes amid growing geopolitical tensions due to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to media reports, the plan is inspired by a similar project in neighboring Finland.Norway’s justice minister Emilie Enger Mehl said: “A border fence is very interesting, not only because it can act as a deterrent but also because it contains sensors and technology that allow you to detect if people are moving close to the border.”During the 2015 migrant crisis, when a record 1.3 million people applied for asylum in European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland, thousands of illegal migrants attempted to enter Norway from Russian territory, causing logistical and security challenges.The Storskog border station, located in the eastern Norwegian province of Finnmark, is the only legal crossing point into Norway from Russia.According to Enger Mehl, plans include putting up a fence, increasing the number of border guards, and stepping up monitoring along part or all of the border.Since last year, similar border measures have been introduced by Poland, Finland and Baltic states, which accuse Moscow-allied Belarus and Russia of waging a “hybrid war” against them.According to the Associated Press news agency, Finland is building fences with a total length of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) along its border with Russia.

News.Az